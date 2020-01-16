Home States Kerala

CPM workers, arrested for Maoist links, ask Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to bring evidence on same

While the NIA filed a petition seeking seven days of custody of the accused persons from January 20 onwards, the counsels for both accused filed an objection.

CPM activists Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Faizal beeing produced at a NIA court in Kochi on Thursday

CPM activists Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Faizal beeing produced at a NIA court in Kochi on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Kozhikode-native youths, who have been arrested for Maoist links, have demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to present evidence about there connection with Maoist groups.

Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, the two students arrested under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) on November 1 last year, were produced at NIA court in Kochi on Thursday. "We are not Maoists but CPM members. The Chief Minister should show evidence on his claims about our Maoist links," Alan and Thwaha shouted while coming out from the NIA Court in Kochi.

"We worked for vote canvassing and as the party's booth agents during the last election. The CM should reveal where we had planted the bombs or who we killed," the duo added.

While the NIA filed a petition seeking seven days of custody of the accused persons from January 20 onwards, the counsels for both accused filed an objection. The court decided to hear a custody petition and the objection raised by counsels of accused on Friday.

Both were remanded to a high-security prison in Thrissur. Thwaha filed a petition seeking dental treatment including a root-canal treatment. The NIA prosecutor submitted that treatment should be provided in the presence of a police official. The court ordered to provide the necessary treatment at Thrissur Medical College.

Kerala police registered a case against three youths including the duo who were found moving suspiciously in Peruman Perummal area of Kozhikode around 6.45 pm on November 1. When police approached them, one ran away. Police claimed that they have recovered posters and leaflets of the Maoist group from the accused person.

It was on December 18, NIA re-registered the FIR and took over the probe. Recently, documents and evidence of the court were transferred from Kozhikode District Principal Sessions Court to NIA Court in Kochi.

The NIA has re-registered the FIR under UAPA Section 20 (any person who is a member of a terrorist gang or a terrorist organisation), Section 38 (offence related to membership of a terrorist organisation) and Section 39 (offence related to support given to a terrorist organisation).

