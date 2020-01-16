Home States Kerala

Crime branch cracks mystery, nabs Kerala man who killed friend to cover up mother's murder

Birju who killed Ismayil for threatening him, cut his body into pieces and abandoned them in parts of Chaliyum and Thiruvambady, leaving the police clueless.

Published: 16th January 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Birju being brought out from the Crime Branch Office after his arrest in the Ismail murder case in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Crime Branch (CB) on Thursday arrested a 53-year-old man for murdering his mother and his criminal friend in separate incidents and abandoning their bodies, cut into pieces, in various places two-and-a-half-years back. 

The arrested has been identified as Birju P V, a resident of West Manasserry, Mukkam here. He had killed his mother Jayavalli (70) with the support of his friend Ismayil (47) of Wandoor, Malappuram to seize all her properties. 

The other deceased, Ismayil, had assisted Birju in the murder. However, since he was not paid the promised money, Ismayil started threatening Birju.

The police were left clueless as abandoned body pieces were found in parts of Chaliyum and Thiruvambady over two months. 

The CB nailed the case and caught the accused using DNA fingerprint and techniques like facial reconstruction.

On June 28, 2017, a chopped off hand was found swept ashore at Chaliyum Beach in Beypore. Four days later, another hand was found, a few metres farther at the same spot, followed by a corpse without limbs stuffed in a sack at Thiruvambady estate, after five days. A month on, a skull was spotted at Chaliyum lighthouse, leading the police to take up the investigation seriously. All the cases were made into one and soon the CB took over the probe.

Through DNA profiling, it was established that the limbs belonged to the same person. With the help of an X-ray of the stull, a portrait of the deceased's was drawn. Since the fingers had decayed, CB developed a high definition photo of the fingerprints and analysed them with the available impressions of habitual offenders. With this, Imayil's identity was established. The DNA of Ismayil, who had four criminal cases against him, matched with his mother's. 

Tracing his antecedents, CB reached out to Birju, who was settled at Neelagiri in Tamil Nadu after selling the land that he took possession of by murdering his mother. 

Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankery, has meanwhile, congratulated the CB probe team for unearthing the case.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kozhikode murder mystery crime branch Kerala Police
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp