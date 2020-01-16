Crime branch cracks mystery, nabs Kerala man who killed friend to cover up mother's murder

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Crime Branch (CB) on Thursday arrested a 53-year-old man for murdering his mother and his criminal friend in separate incidents and abandoning their bodies, cut into pieces, in various places two-and-a-half-years back.

The arrested has been identified as Birju P V, a resident of West Manasserry, Mukkam here. He had killed his mother Jayavalli (70) with the support of his friend Ismayil (47) of Wandoor, Malappuram to seize all her properties.

The other deceased, Ismayil, had assisted Birju in the murder. However, since he was not paid the promised money, Ismayil started threatening Birju.

The police were left clueless as abandoned body pieces were found in parts of Chaliyum and Thiruvambady over two months.

The CB nailed the case and caught the accused using DNA fingerprint and techniques like facial reconstruction.

On June 28, 2017, a chopped off hand was found swept ashore at Chaliyum Beach in Beypore. Four days later, another hand was found, a few metres farther at the same spot, followed by a corpse without limbs stuffed in a sack at Thiruvambady estate, after five days. A month on, a skull was spotted at Chaliyum lighthouse, leading the police to take up the investigation seriously. All the cases were made into one and soon the CB took over the probe.

Through DNA profiling, it was established that the limbs belonged to the same person. With the help of an X-ray of the stull, a portrait of the deceased's was drawn. Since the fingers had decayed, CB developed a high definition photo of the fingerprints and analysed them with the available impressions of habitual offenders. With this, Imayil's identity was established. The DNA of Ismayil, who had four criminal cases against him, matched with his mother's.

Tracing his antecedents, CB reached out to Birju, who was settled at Neelagiri in Tamil Nadu after selling the land that he took possession of by murdering his mother.

Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankery, has meanwhile, congratulated the CB probe team for unearthing the case.

