Home States Kerala

Indian Union Muslim League files fresh pleas in SC seeking stay on Citizenship Act

The Indian Union Muslim League has earlier filed a plea in the apex court against the CAA calling it 'unconstitutional'.

Published: 16th January 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India, New Delhi

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday filed two fresh petitions in the Supreme Court seeking stay of the operation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 notification issued by the Centre.

It also sought a direction to the Centre to clarify whether the National Register for Citizens (NRC) would be prepared across the country.

The applications refer to the statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on various occasions that CAA is the precursor to NRC. A statement made by MoS Sports Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha that NPR is the first step towards NRC is also mentioned in the application.

ALSO READ | ‘We will make every place a Shaheen Bagh’: CAA protesters in Delhi

The application further states that the Prime Minister, Home Minister and also the Union Law Minster have later made statements denying plans for  NRC and also link between NPR and NRC. These statements were made in the wake of country wide protests against CAA and NRC.

Seeking clarification from Centre, the application stated, "Such contradictory statements given by the Ministers of the Union Respondents are creating a widespread confusion and panic among people at large. Therefore the Respondent Union must clarify their stand and halt any proceeding in relation to the said NRC and NPR process till the present writ is pending before this Hon'ble Court."

ALSO READ| IUML moves SC against Citizenship Amendment Bill

The party has earlier filed a plea in the apex court against the CAA calling it unconstitutional. Earlier, the Kerala government, which also passed a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act moved the Supreme Court against the new law. The Supreme court is scheduled to hear batch of 60 petitions on January 22.

The CAA grants grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Indian Union Muslim League Kerala Supreme Court Citizenship Act CAA stir
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp