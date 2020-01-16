Kerala High Court: Chalk out plan to dispose of plastic bags

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to chalk out a scheme for safe disposal of one-time plastic manufactured before enforcement of the ban on plastic. The court issued the order on a batch of petitions filed by manufacturers of plastic carry bags.

The petitioners submitted that the government did not give sufficient time to dispose of the manufactured stock. The technical committee constituted by the government had found that there were 52 carry bag manufacturing units with an investment of `11,40,87,550. The petitioners submitted that the recommendations do not mention the ban with regard to the goods already manufactured.

The government submitted that the moratorium of one month was enough and there is already a drive by the Centre and NGOs to stop production of plastic carry bags.