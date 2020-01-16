Home States Kerala

Love jihad gets anti-CAA spin from BJP

Extending support to Syro-Malabar Synod’s concern over love jihad, Kummanam demanded that the jihadis should be brought to justice. 

Published: 16th January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:13 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has found a connection with the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the state and the attitude of LDF government towards ‘love jihad’ after Syro-Malabar Church Synod raised concern that the jihad targeted Christian girls. BJP former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said the concerns raised by the Synod reflected the contemporary political and law and order situations in the state.

“The Congress, CPM and Jihadi organisations are protesting against providing social justice to Christian- Hindu- Buddhist members persecuted in other countries. They have the same attitude towards love jihad.” said Kummanam linking the anti-CAA protest with love jihad. The BJP leader said that the Left government was completely ignoring the fear and protest of Synod on the issue.

According to Kummanam, love jihadis were encouraged by the Congress-CPM-Jihadi nexus. He said that Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac had brushed aside the Synod’s concern that Christian girls were killed or forced to convert in the name of love jihad.

“CPM leader VS Achuthanandan himself had said that love jihad was growing in the state. Yet Thomas Isaac says that there is no such thing. His statement is either out of fear or to help jihadis go scot-free,” said the BJP leader.

