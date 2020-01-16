Suspected Maoists vandalise tourist villa in Wayanad alleging sexual abuse of tribals

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A group of suspected Maoists vandalised a tourist villa at Attamala near Meppadi here on Tuesday night, alleging that tribal women were being taken to the villa and sexually exploited. The militant group pasted handwritten posters on the wall warning people against misbehaving with tribal women.

According to the police, windowpanes of the villa owned by one Ajay Kumar, a native of Bengaluru, were found destroyed on Wednesday morning. “Handwritten posters were stuck on the walls in the name of Kabani Dalam, CPI (Maoist), which warned against exploitation of tribal women,” said the police.

In the posters, the Maoist group alleged that resort mafia is trying to sexually exploit tribal women by offering rice and other food items to them. “There were attempts to invite tribal women to the villa on the pretext of food distribution. Tribal communities are not anyone’s commercial property,” read the posters.

The Maoists further called people to unite against the government and resort mafia which use tribal community for tourism purposes.

The Meppadi police registered a case under Sections 447, 427 and 506 of IPC and launched an investigation, but have not identified anyone behind the incident.