Home States Kerala

Suspected Maoists vandalise tourist villa in Wayanad alleging sexual abuse of tribals

The Meppadi police registered a case under Sections 447, 427 and 506 of IPC and launched an investigation, but have not identified anyone behind the incident.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A group of suspected Maoists vandalised a tourist villa at Attamala near Meppadi here on Tuesday night, alleging that tribal women were being taken to the villa and sexually exploited. The militant group pasted handwritten posters on the wall warning people against misbehaving with tribal women.

According to the police, windowpanes of the villa owned by one Ajay Kumar, a native of Bengaluru, were found destroyed on Wednesday morning. “Handwritten posters were stuck on the walls in the name of Kabani Dalam, CPI (Maoist), which warned against exploitation of tribal women,” said the police.

In the posters, the Maoist group alleged that resort mafia is trying to sexually exploit tribal women by offering rice and other food items to them. “There were attempts to invite tribal women to the villa on the pretext of food distribution. Tribal communities are not anyone’s commercial property,” read the posters.
The Maoists further called people to unite against the government and resort mafia which use tribal community for tourism purposes.

The Meppadi police registered a case under Sections 447, 427 and 506 of IPC and launched an investigation, but have not identified anyone behind the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists Wayanad Sexual abuse Tribals
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp