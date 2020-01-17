Kerala Congress reorganisation: High command to take final call

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Talks on reorganisation of the Congress state unit ended in a stalemate late on Thursday even after three days of hectic parleys with the AICC leadership in New Delhi.

With no consensus in sight, it was decided the party high command will take a final call on the draft list of KPCC office-bearers submitted before it. According to sources, the high command was unhappy with a jumbo list of 90 office-bearers. Talks with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and several rounds of discussions with AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Mukul Wasnik failed. There was reportedly no consensus on ‘one man, one post’ proposal floated by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandaran.

Senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala - who head the powerful ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions respectively - did not agree to Mullappally’s proposal.

Though Oommen Chandy and Chennithala left New Delhi, Mullappally continued to stay put in the national capital for a final decision by the high command.