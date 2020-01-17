Home States Kerala

Kerala government asks officials not to carry out NPR process, warns of  'disciplinary action'

The government had put NPR operations on hold in view of apprehensions that it would facilitate the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Published: 17th January 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disciplinary action will be taken against officials who mention about National Population Register (NPR) operations while sending out communications related to the Census exercise, the state government has warned.

On December 20 last year, the state government had stayed all activities connected with NPR in the state. With some officials still creating confusion over NPR by mixing it up with the Census, the Principal Secretary (General Administration) on Thursday directed all district collectors to take disciplinary action against such officials.

ALSO READ: Taking cue from Kerala, Amarinder government moves resolution against CAA in Punjab Assembly

The government had put NPR operations on hold in view of apprehensions that it would facilitate the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Chief Minister’s office too had lashed out against NPR operations saying it deviates from Constitutional values.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government took the decision to stay the NPR amid raging protests in the state and several other parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The fieldwork relating to the NPR is to be carried out by the state government. It is scheduled to be held between April 15 and May 29 this year in the state along with the census work.

