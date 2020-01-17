Kerala High Court adjourns hearing of plea against Citizenship Act

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to next week the hearing of a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The HC directed the Union government to produce orders, if any, issued by the Supreme Court in the petitions regarding CAA.



The petition was filed by MS Shamem of Ernakulam seeking to declare that CAA as violative of Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution alleging that it is discriminatory and irrational.



AX Varghese, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the Act violated the basic structure of the Constitution and he sought a directive to the Union government to not implement and execute the Act.

When the petition came up for hearing, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly asked the petitioner’s counsel to approach the Supreme Court which is considering the legal validity of the Act.



The counsel contended that being a constitutional court, the High Court has every authority to consider vires of the amended Act.