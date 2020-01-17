Kerala priest criticises Syro Malabar Church's stand on 'love jihad', CAA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, Presbyteral council secretary and a priest of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese, has criticised the Syro Malabar Church's Synod for not taking a firm stand on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

Fr Mundadan also criticised the Synod's stand on 'love jihad' in his column 'Varikalkidayil' (Between the lines) which can be read in the January 22 issue of Sathyadeepam, a weekly published by the Syro Malabar church. "When an entire country is burning due to politics of religion, it is merely common sense not to make statements tarnishing any particular religion," wrote Fr Mundadan in the article titled 'Can Citizenship Amendment and Love Jihad be intertwined?'

It also states that the CAA would negatively affect the diversity and democracy of India. The priest also questions the stand of the Catholic church in Kerala.

"Unlike the Latin Catholic Church in Kerala and Archbishop Soosa Pakiam, the statement by the Syro Malabar Church Synod headed by KCBC president Cardinal George Alencherry was just advice to the central government," the article reads.

The priest also points out the lack of evidence in allegations of 'love jihad'. "Has anyone taken the number of men and women who have converted to Christianity in the name of love?" he asks in the article.