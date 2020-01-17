Home States Kerala

Kerala priest criticises Syro Malabar Church's stand on 'love jihad', CAA

Fr Mundadan's remarks appear in his column 'Varikalkidayil' (Between the lines) which can be read in the January 22 issue of Sathyadeepam, a weekly published by the Syro Malabar Church.

Published: 17th January 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Fr Kuriakose Mundadan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, Presbyteral council secretary and a priest of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese, has criticised the Syro Malabar Church's Synod for not taking a firm stand on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

Fr Mundadan also criticised the Synod's stand on  'love jihad' in his column 'Varikalkidayil' (Between the lines) which can be read in the January 22 issue of Sathyadeepam, a weekly published by the Syro Malabar church. "When an entire country is burning due to politics of religion, it is merely common sense not to make statements tarnishing any particular religion," wrote Fr Mundadan in the article titled 'Can Citizenship Amendment and Love Jihad be intertwined?'

It also states that the CAA would negatively affect the diversity and democracy of India. The priest also questions the stand of the Catholic church in Kerala.

"Unlike the Latin Catholic Church in Kerala and Archbishop Soosa Pakiam, the statement by the Syro Malabar Church Synod headed by KCBC president Cardinal George Alencherry was just advice to the central government," the article reads.

The priest also points out the lack of evidence in allegations of 'love jihad'. "Has anyone taken the number of men and women who have converted to Christianity in the name of love?" he asks in the article.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Love Jihad Syro Malabar Church CAA Kerala Kuriakose Mundadan
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp