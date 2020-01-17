Home States Kerala

Object to CAA, but obey Constitution: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to state

The Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial CAA.

Published: 17th January 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Claiming that "dissent is the essence of democracy", Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan cited the Constitution to accuse the Pinarayi Vijayan government of violating the law on key issues like passing a resolution or challenging the CAA in the Supreme Court, without keeping Khan in the loop.

"My role is to see that the state works according to the rules, I'm not claiming supremacy," said Khan while addressing an impromptu press conference in New Delhi.

He said: "As far as I'm concerned the rules of duties are clear, it's already established how the Chief Minister is supposed to approach me. The CM is duty-bound to approach me before he passes any such orders."

Khan threw the rule book to claim any state government is duty bound to keep the Governor informed about passing any resolution in the Assembly.

The Kerala Chief Minister on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While Khan said that he has no problem with any divergent views be it on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR or NRC, all he cares is that rules are followed as stipulated by the Constitution.

"I have no problem with the government, opposition, or anybody holding a different view on CAA, NPR or NRC. Everyone is free...," asserted the Governor. But he added taht the Kerala Government is in violation of rules of the Assembly.

Rebutting allegations that he is working at the behest of the central government, he said: "I am my own spokesperson."

Highlighting, it's not a power tussle between the Governor and the Chief Minister, Khan said, "My role is to see that the state works according to the rules, I'm not claiming supremacy."

