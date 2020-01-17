Home States Kerala

Orthodox faction tears into Kerala govt’s ‘vague’ ordinance

According to them, the ordinance would not stand legal scrutiny and will create far-reaching complications.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Coming down heavily on the ordinance issued by the state government with regard to the burial rituals of Malankara Church members, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) authorities said the ordinance would create serious repercussions among all Christian denominations in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Orthodox Church leaders, who sought the opinions from various Christian denominations on the matter, also said they would file a petition in the SC. According to them, the ordinance is intended to please one section of people and torment the other.

“The ordinance which appears to be vague will definitely have serious implications and would affect all Churches. It is unfortunate that the administrators are trying to sabotage the judicial system through the ordinance for their political gains,” said MOSC synod secretary Dr Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros Metropolitan. Spokesperson of MOSC Fr Dr Johns Abraham Konat and MOSC Association secretary Biju Oommen also addressed the press conference.

According to them, the ordinance would not stand legal scrutiny and will create far-reaching complications. “The ordinance is vague and crystal-clear definitions have not been given to several clauses of the ordinance. The first clause says if a parishioner dies, he is qualified to be buried in the cemetery of the church belonging to his parish where his ancestors were buried. However, no definition has been given as to who is an ancestor. It hasn’t clearly said up to which generations an ancestor can be counted. It has not been clearly said who is the authority to establish that one belongs to a particular parish and his ancestors were buried in the cemetery of that parish. This ordinance is a secret ploy to circumvent the order of the Supreme Court,” Mar Dioscoros said.

“The ordinance stipulates that the vicar should keep a separate death register, but has not defined who a vicar is. The word vicar denotes the one who conducts the funeral rituals but the definition says that whichever person who can be entrusted with conducting funeral rituals. He needs not have a legal status. This will give a scope for a lot of misuse including empowering a person to give any type of certificate regarding the deceased person and then conduct funeral rituals or give a certificate years after a funeral to the effect that he had conducted the funeral rituals at the cemetery,” they said.

Besides, the vicar is being intimidated in the ordinance, stating that the vicar would be jailed if the burial is not done. “The vicar has the control over the church and the Supreme Court has not allowed any parallel rule,” the metropolitan said.

The ordinance violates the right to religious freedom under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution. The cemeteries of the Orthodox Church are for the use of the parishioners who go by the 1934 constitution of the Church. “The new ordinance seeks to encroach up on this right. We will fight this legally, though we won’t exhort followers to fight it on the streets,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orthodox faction
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp