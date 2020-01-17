Orthodox faction tears into Kerala govt’s ‘vague’ ordinance

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Coming down heavily on the ordinance issued by the state government with regard to the burial rituals of Malankara Church members, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) authorities said the ordinance would create serious repercussions among all Christian denominations in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Orthodox Church leaders, who sought the opinions from various Christian denominations on the matter, also said they would file a petition in the SC. According to them, the ordinance is intended to please one section of people and torment the other.

“The ordinance which appears to be vague will definitely have serious implications and would affect all Churches. It is unfortunate that the administrators are trying to sabotage the judicial system through the ordinance for their political gains,” said MOSC synod secretary Dr Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros Metropolitan. Spokesperson of MOSC Fr Dr Johns Abraham Konat and MOSC Association secretary Biju Oommen also addressed the press conference.

According to them, the ordinance would not stand legal scrutiny and will create far-reaching complications. “The ordinance is vague and crystal-clear definitions have not been given to several clauses of the ordinance. The first clause says if a parishioner dies, he is qualified to be buried in the cemetery of the church belonging to his parish where his ancestors were buried. However, no definition has been given as to who is an ancestor. It hasn’t clearly said up to which generations an ancestor can be counted. It has not been clearly said who is the authority to establish that one belongs to a particular parish and his ancestors were buried in the cemetery of that parish. This ordinance is a secret ploy to circumvent the order of the Supreme Court,” Mar Dioscoros said.

“The ordinance stipulates that the vicar should keep a separate death register, but has not defined who a vicar is. The word vicar denotes the one who conducts the funeral rituals but the definition says that whichever person who can be entrusted with conducting funeral rituals. He needs not have a legal status. This will give a scope for a lot of misuse including empowering a person to give any type of certificate regarding the deceased person and then conduct funeral rituals or give a certificate years after a funeral to the effect that he had conducted the funeral rituals at the cemetery,” they said.



Besides, the vicar is being intimidated in the ordinance, stating that the vicar would be jailed if the burial is not done. “The vicar has the control over the church and the Supreme Court has not allowed any parallel rule,” the metropolitan said.

The ordinance violates the right to religious freedom under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution. The cemeteries of the Orthodox Church are for the use of the parishioners who go by the 1934 constitution of the Church. “The new ordinance seeks to encroach up on this right. We will fight this legally, though we won’t exhort followers to fight it on the streets,” he said.