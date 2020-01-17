TP Senkumar alleges graft in educational institutions run by SNDP Yogam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former DGP TP Senkumar has alleged corruption to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore in the admissions and postings in various institutions run by the SNDP Yogam and SN Trust. He called for a probe by the DRI, I-T department and ED into the fund management of these institutions.



A caucus, including Vellappally Natesan and his family members, has been running the institutions for the past 25 years, Senkumar said. “They win elections through malpractice. Over 1,000 branches of the Yogam are bogus. Unions which are not in good terms with the leadership are disbanded and put under administrator rule. Some others were split,” he said.

Senkumar raised the allegations at a joint press conference with BDJS leader Subhash Vasu in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The former DGP called for a fair and transparent election to select new office-bearers for the Yogam. The incumbents, including Vellappally, should step down immediately. A retired judge should be appointed as the interim administrator who would oversee the preparation of voters’ list and elections. “At present, I do not have any intention to contest the election. Also, I would happily support Vellappally if he wins the election,” he said.Senkumar also called for more transparency to the functioning of the Yogam.

Attempt to manhandle journalist

T’Puram: Supporters of TP Senkumar and Subhash Vasu tried to manhandle a journalist who sought a response from the former top cop on Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s criticism against him. When Kadavil Rasheed, bureau chief of ‘Kalapremi’ daily, raised the query, Senkumar said he had replied to the criticism some days ago.

The ex-DGP further asked whether the person was a journalist and if he was drunk. When Rasheed tried to show his identity card, angry supporters tried to push him out of the hall, which led to a tense situation. However, they withdrew from move following the intervention of other journalists.