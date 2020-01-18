Home States Kerala

CAA will hit women more, says Kanimozhi

DMK leader and MP says the central government is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking, Hindu nation

Published: 18th January 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

P K Fazal Gafoor, president of Muslim Educational Society, sharing a light moment with M K Kanimozhi, MP, at a women’s meet organised by MES against CAA and NRC in Kochi on Friday. Veena George, MLA, is also seen | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Women will be affected and will suffer more if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is implemented, MK Kanimozhi, DMK leader and MP, said at the women’s meet organised by the Muslim Educational Society (MES) against the implementation of the Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Ernakulam Town Hall on Friday.

“The Act requires everyone to prove they are the citizens of India. The most important proof is having land. How many women in India own land? So they won’t be included in the list. As women and children are easy targets, they will suffer the most,” she said.

Kanimozhi said CAA is not just against the Muslims of the country. “RSS is against anyone who thinks that India is a secular country. They are trying to implement their agenda. We are fighting for India,” she said. The prime minister’s remark that those opposing the CAA could be identified from their clothes didn’t make any sense. India has always believed in unity in diversity and through CAA, they are trying to break it, she said. “I can’t see any difference between me and other persons. The difference is in the minds of the people who want to implement this Act. India exists as one in spite of all the differences. We should celebrate the differences. They are targeting it and breaking the harmony of the nation.”

She alleged the Centre is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking, Hindu nation. It is mysterious that the government had hurried to pass the Act. “Now the entire nation is out on the streets to protest against the Act. It is happy to see that many women are coming out on the streets protesting against this draconian Act.”However, she also said, she was upset with the approach of the ruling AIADMK of Tamil Nadu. “If AIADMK hadn’t supported, the bill would not have been passed in the Rajya Sabha. You won’t see any protests in Tamil Nadu against CAA as the government is backed by the BJP.”

‘Break the silence’
Kanimozhi urged the people to break their silence and voice their opposition strongly against CAA. “All political leaders and civilians should understand that silence is not the answer for this Act. If you are against the bill and silent thinking that others are protesting, you are supporting the oppressors. The people at the Centre are recreating history. The situation is similar to that of Nazi Germany. Break your silence and come hard against the Act.”

Praise for Pinarayi
Kanimozhi said she is very impressed by the way the people of Kerala took the stand against CAA. She said the women participation in the meet was the biggest she has seen in all CAA protest meetings. “Many chief ministers have said they won’t implement CAA and NRC in their states. We have to see how the Centre responds to it. However, we need to keep fighting. Today, the strongest voice among the CMs in the country comes from the CM of Kerala.”

