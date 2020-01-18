‘Encroachments on roads not permissible’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday held that encroachments on a public road or pedestrian facilities, including footpath, are not permissible. Considering a case regarding the construction of a bus shelter on the footpath by DYFI at Udma junction in Kasaragod district, Justice Anil K Narendran observed that once the public roads are constructed as per the required standards and guidelines, it has to be maintained as such without allowing encroachments of any nature, either temporary or permanent on the right of way or on the pedestrian facilities as per the guidelines and standard.

The court further said that footpaths and other pedestrian facilities were not intended for parking of vehicles or for traders to keep their articles. Petitioner A V Sivaprasad, secretary of DYFI Udma block committee, approached the court seeking to review a judgment directing to demolish the bus shelter constructed by the DYFI in Udma town. The court ordered the demolition of the bus shelter.