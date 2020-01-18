Home States Kerala

‘Encroachments on roads not permissible’

The Kerala High Court on Friday held that encroachments on a public road or pedestrian facilities, including footpath, are not permissible.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday held that encroachments on a public road or pedestrian facilities, including footpath, are not permissible. Considering a case regarding the construction of a bus shelter on the footpath by DYFI at Udma junction in Kasaragod district, Justice Anil K Narendran observed that once the public roads are constructed as per the required standards and guidelines, it has to be maintained as such without allowing encroachments of any nature, either temporary or permanent on the right of way or on the pedestrian facilities as per the guidelines and standard. 

The court further said that footpaths and other pedestrian facilities were not intended for parking of vehicles or for traders to keep their articles.  Petitioner A V Sivaprasad, secretary of DYFI Udma block committee, approached the court seeking to review a judgment directing to demolish the bus shelter constructed by the DYFI in Udma town. The court ordered the demolition of the bus shelter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp