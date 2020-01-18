Home States Kerala

Idukki: Paralysed woman found abandoned in parked car

A 55-year-old half-paralysed woman was found abandoned in a car on the road side in Adimaly here on Friday.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 55-year-old half-paralysed woman was found abandoned in a car on the roadside in Adimaly here on Friday. The Adimaly police have identified the person as Lailamani, 55, a native of Wayanad. The woman was found abandoned in an Alto car with register number KL 12 C 4868, which was parked on the side of the highway by autorickshaw drivers. They informed the police that the car had been parked on the roadside for the past two days.

Following this, the Adimaly police reached the spot and found that the woman inside was half-paralysed. The police later shifted her to the Adimaly taluk hospital. The police found the car’s key, the woman’s cloths and documents of some bank transactions inside the vehicle. The woman was identified from these documents. By tracing the vehicle number, the police found that the woman’s husband is Mathew, a native of Wayanad.

Meanwhile, the woman told the police that she and her husband were heading to their son’s house in Erattayar near Kattappana. “After reaching Adimaly, her husband went out of the car to urinate and didn’t return,” she told the police. A detailed probe is on into the incident.

