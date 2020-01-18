Japanese secret of long and happy life

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Francesc Miralles, the co-author of the international bestseller- ‘IKIGAI: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life,’ elaborated on the idea behind IKIGAI, the Japanese concept that means ‘The reason for being’, which is the crux of his works. He was in an interaction session with C Balagopal at the KLF on Friday. Miralles said: “This is a book to read and think.” And that was what exactly happened during the session. Miralles enthusiastically shared his experience of writing IKIGAI.

He had met his co-author Hector Garcia, who was in search of his IKIGAI, and they learned from his father-inlaw about Ogimi village in Omaha island, where people lived long and happy. That was where the story of IKIGAI began, says Francesc.

Asked about how difficult it was to approach the community, Miralles said it was indeed difficult, as in Japanese culture, old people are considered the highest authority and because of it permission has to be sought from many people to approach the community. But once you get into community, you can realise that everyone is happy and it is because “they had simplified their lives.” Another point he stressed was that there was no internet connectivity and hence there were more human connections.