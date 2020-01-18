Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: Man’s thighs crushed in mishap, bus crew’s licence suspended

The victims are M M Joseph, of Morkkalayil, Karyambadi, Meenangadi, and his daughter Neethu, a nurse working in Mysuru. 

Published: 18th January 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In yet another incident of rude and criminal behaviour of private bus employees towards passengers, a 55-year-old man and his 23-year-old daughter suffered fatal injuries after being pushed out of a moving bus at 54 mile near Meenangadi here on Thursday. The victims are M M Joseph, of Morkkalayil, Karyambadi, Meenangadi, and his daughter Neethu, a nurse working in Mysuru. According to the police, the incident occurred around 3.15 pm at 54 mile near Meenangadi on Sulthan Bathery-Kalpetta route. “The victims were on their way to their house.

When the bus reached their stop, Joseph alighted from the vehicle first. But, when Neethu was trying to get down, the driver suddenly took the bus forward to prevent students who were waiting at the stop from boarding it.

“Following this, Neethu fell off the bus suffering injuries on her hand and legs. On seeing this, Joseph again boarded the bus and questioned the bus employees. However he was pushed out of the bus by the conductor and the man landed under the rear wheel of the moving vehicle. Instantly, the vehicle ran over him causing severe fractures to both of his legs,” police said.  

Irate residents blocked the bus and rushed the victims to a nearby private hospital. They were later shifted to Kozhikode Government Hospital. Meanwhile, the bus crew fled from the spot.  The Meenangadi police have registered a case against the bus employees. The Motor Vehicles Department  has suspended the licence of bus driver Vijeesh and conductor Latheesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp