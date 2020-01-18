Kozhikode: Man’s thighs crushed in mishap, bus crew’s licence suspended

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In yet another incident of rude and criminal behaviour of private bus employees towards passengers, a 55-year-old man and his 23-year-old daughter suffered fatal injuries after being pushed out of a moving bus at 54 mile near Meenangadi here on Thursday. The victims are M M Joseph, of Morkkalayil, Karyambadi, Meenangadi, and his daughter Neethu, a nurse working in Mysuru. According to the police, the incident occurred around 3.15 pm at 54 mile near Meenangadi on Sulthan Bathery-Kalpetta route. “The victims were on their way to their house.

When the bus reached their stop, Joseph alighted from the vehicle first. But, when Neethu was trying to get down, the driver suddenly took the bus forward to prevent students who were waiting at the stop from boarding it.

“Following this, Neethu fell off the bus suffering injuries on her hand and legs. On seeing this, Joseph again boarded the bus and questioned the bus employees. However he was pushed out of the bus by the conductor and the man landed under the rear wheel of the moving vehicle. Instantly, the vehicle ran over him causing severe fractures to both of his legs,” police said.

Irate residents blocked the bus and rushed the victims to a nearby private hospital. They were later shifted to Kozhikode Government Hospital. Meanwhile, the bus crew fled from the spot. The Meenangadi police have registered a case against the bus employees. The Motor Vehicles Department has suspended the licence of bus driver Vijeesh and conductor Latheesh.