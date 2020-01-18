Home States Kerala

Maoist case: NIA seeks custody of accused to conclude investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday requested custody of two youths arrested for Maoist links from Kozhikode saying it was required to reach a logical conclusion in the probe.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday requested custody of two youths arrested for Maoist links from Kozhikode saying it was required to reach a logical conclusion in the probe. The submission was made at the NIA Court in Kochi when the application filed by the agency seeking seven days custody of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal was considered. 

According to NIA, the mirror images of electronic devices seized from the accused persons are being analysed. Some of the seized articles including leaflets point to their links with the Moist leadership.

“Only after custodial interrogation, we can arrive at a conclusion whether it was an innocent possession of Maoist articles or they had any links with the group. If they are innocent, we can file a final report on the conclusion of the probe,” NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta submitted.

On the other hand, the counsel who appeared for Alan said the accused were interrogated in custody by Kerala Police twice. Besides, there has been a delay from the part of NIA in seeking the custody of the accused. 

On this, NIA submitted that related documents in the case were transferred from the Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court to it only on January 13. The counsel for Thwaha submitted that the articles claimed to be associated with the Maoist group were seized from an unopened parcel at the house. Similarly, the books seized by the police claiming to be associated with Maoist groups are published by reputed publishers and available in the open market. The court reserved its order in the petition for January 21.

The NIA has arraigned C P Usman of Malappuram as the third accused in the case. The Kerala Police registered a case against the three youths including the duo who were found moving suspiciously in Peruman Perummal area of Kozhikode around 6.45 pm on November 1, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Maoists Kerala Maoists National Investigation Agency
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp