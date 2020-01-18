Maoist case: NIA seeks custody of accused to conclude investigation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday requested custody of two youths arrested for Maoist links from Kozhikode saying it was required to reach a logical conclusion in the probe. The submission was made at the NIA Court in Kochi when the application filed by the agency seeking seven days custody of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal was considered.

According to NIA, the mirror images of electronic devices seized from the accused persons are being analysed. Some of the seized articles including leaflets point to their links with the Moist leadership.

“Only after custodial interrogation, we can arrive at a conclusion whether it was an innocent possession of Maoist articles or they had any links with the group. If they are innocent, we can file a final report on the conclusion of the probe,” NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta submitted.

On the other hand, the counsel who appeared for Alan said the accused were interrogated in custody by Kerala Police twice. Besides, there has been a delay from the part of NIA in seeking the custody of the accused.

On this, NIA submitted that related documents in the case were transferred from the Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court to it only on January 13. The counsel for Thwaha submitted that the articles claimed to be associated with the Maoist group were seized from an unopened parcel at the house. Similarly, the books seized by the police claiming to be associated with Maoist groups are published by reputed publishers and available in the open market. The court reserved its order in the petition for January 21.

The NIA has arraigned C P Usman of Malappuram as the third accused in the case. The Kerala Police registered a case against the three youths including the duo who were found moving suspiciously in Peruman Perummal area of Kozhikode around 6.45 pm on November 1, 2019.