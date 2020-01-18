Home States Kerala

Rs 156 crore to boost tourism in Andhra Pradesh

A total of `156. 28 crore have been sanctioned for developing tourism across the State.

Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala temple.

Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala temple. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A total of Rs 156. 28 crore have been sanctioned for developing tourism across the State. The Tourism department has planned to develop 15 sea coasts with an aim to increase the tourist footfall.
“Tourism is one of the most important revenue generators for any state or country. We have faced severe losses in the past few months due to several reasons and through these plans and projects we aim to make up for these losses,” said Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) chief Pravin Kumar.

Under the new plan, 30,000 locations across Andhra Pradesh, which includes temples, heritage sites, tourist destinations, have been identified for development. Also, a few development circuits have been organised such as in Visakhapatnam Salihundam, Thotlakonda, Bhavikonda and Bijjanakonda.
The development works in Vijayawada will be undertaken under the Central government schemes.

Andhra Pradesh tourism
