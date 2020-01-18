Senior journalist IV Babu passes away

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Senior journalist and writer Dr I V Babu passed away at a private hospital here on Friday morning. He was 54. Babu, who was the former Assistant Editor of TNIE’s sister concern, ‘Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika,’ has been working as the Deputy Editor of ‘Thalsamayam’.

He was hospitalised following fever and Hepatitis A, a few days ago. A PhD holder from Calicut University, he had written a book, ‘Keraleeya Navothaanavum Namboothirimaarum’ besides translating Vandana Shiva’s book ‘Water Wars’ into Malayalam. Babu entered journalism through ‘Deshabhimani’.

He had also worked in ‘Mangalam’ daily and as the managing editor of Left Books. Babu was closely associated with RMPI floated by T P Chandrasekharan. He is the son of Susheela and late I V Das, who was a CPM state committee member and editor of ‘Deshabimani’ weekly. Babu is survived by wife Latha and children Akshay and Niranjana.

Babu’s body was kept at Calicut Press Club in the morning and later at Vadakara for the public to pay homage. The funeral was held at his house at Panoor in Kannur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders condoled the death of Babu.