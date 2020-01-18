Home States Kerala

Senior journalist IV Babu passes away

Senior journalist and writer Dr I V Babu passed away at a private hospital here on Friday morning. He was 54.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Senior journalist and writer Dr I V Babu passed away at a private hospital here on Friday morning. He was 54. Babu, who was the former Assistant Editor of TNIE’s sister concern, ‘Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika,’ has been working as the Deputy Editor of ‘Thalsamayam’. 

He was hospitalised following fever and Hepatitis A, a few days ago. A PhD holder from Calicut University, he had written a book, ‘Keraleeya Navothaanavum Namboothirimaarum’ besides translating Vandana Shiva’s book  ‘Water Wars’ into Malayalam. Babu entered journalism through ‘Deshabhimani’. 
He had also worked in ‘Mangalam’ daily and as the managing editor of Left Books. Babu was closely associated with RMPI floated by T P Chandrasekharan. He is the son of Susheela and late I V Das, who was a CPM state committee member and editor of  ‘Deshabimani’ weekly. Babu is survived by wife Latha and children Akshay and Niranjana. 

Babu’s body was kept at Calicut Press Club in the morning and later at Vadakara for the public to pay homage. The funeral was held at his house at Panoor in Kannur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders condoled the death of Babu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp