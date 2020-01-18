Home States Kerala

Supreme Court declines to intervene in Jacobites' burial dispute

Setback to Orthodox faction as bench says it will not allow the dead to be insulted

Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOCHI: In a setback to the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church, the Supreme Court on Friday declined to intervene in the dispute regarding the burial of Jacobites in cemeteries of churches controlled by the Orthodox faction.

A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra added that it would not allow the dead to be insulted. Mishra orally said that the vicars of the respective churches should be concerned with the burials and there was no role for the court in such matters. 

The Supreme Court also did not interfere with an Ordinance promulgated by the state government to legally facilitate the burial of Jacobites in their family cemeteries located in churches administered by the Orthodox faction. The Kerala Christian Cemeteries (Right to Burial of Corpse) Ordinance of 2020 provides Christians the right to bury their loved ones in the cemetery where their ancestors are buried.

Reacting to the Supreme Court decision, Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church, said the church would take further steps after studying the SC order. “The Supreme Court has ordered the government to implement its earlier verdict. The Ordinance of the state government stays and so far we have not prevented anyone from conducting burials at the churches,” he said.

The Orthodox faction had filed a contempt of court petition against the Kerala government for promulgating the Ordinance. Replying to the petition, the state government said it was compelled to promulgate the ordinance in view of several cases of delay and obstruction of the timely burial of Jacobites.

The delay and obstruction were having severe religious and social impact and amounted to a denial of human rights. The government had received many petitions for police protection to conduct religious burials. The government denied acting in contempt.

Orthodox faction Malankara Church Supreme Court
