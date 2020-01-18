Home States Kerala

‘We should revisit our roots for ideas to build a better world’

The day began with a panel discussion featuring Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, Dr Alok Chaturvedi and Prabhu Chawla.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla interacts with Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale and Dr Alok Chaturvedi at the GIT-2020 conclave at IIM-K on Friday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Day two of the three-day international conclave  ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ being held at  Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) deliberated on issues that impact global management thoughts in the years to come. The day began with a panel discussion featuring Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, Dr Alok Chaturvedi and Prabhu Chawla. 

Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express, moderated the panel discussion on ‘Semantics of Indian thought versus ‘Bharateeyata.’  “You can globalise Bharat but not India, as it’s a borrowed word,” said Chawla. “Globalisation lies in its ‘Bharateeyata’ rather than ‘Indian’, I feel. There are many things in our country which are still not properly talked about, mainly because we are used to foreign invasions here,” he said. Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, scientist and political strategist, spoke on how the Indian diaspora and foreign nationals connect socio-culturally with India. 

Drawing from the ‘Swadeshi Andolan’, Gandhiji and his economics, Prof Alok R Chaturvedi, Purdue University, elaborated on the concept of ‘factory on wheels’ and manufacturing as a service reaching out to villages and how we should revisit our roots to re-imagine and rethink ideas to build a better world. 
Arun Maira, former member of Tata Motors Board, and former chairman, BCG India, and Prof Shyam Sunder, James L Frank Professor of Accounting, Economics and Finance,  Yale School of Management, were among the other speakers. Arun Maira referred to teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and professor C K Prahalad. He spoke about encouraging inclusive growth in the economy and remaining sensitive to environment for sustainable growth. India’s strength lies is in its diversity and not in the efforts of homogenizing ideas, he said.

Prof Shyam Sunder elaborated on the ancient texts from Upanishads, teachings of Chanakya and the ‘arthashastra’ to the modern day corporate thinking and state functions that have been adopted from these ancient teachings. He converged these ancient Indian philosophies that have been emulated by scholars from China, Egypt and other nations. The valedictory function will be held on Saturday. Dr Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry, and renowned academician and activist Prof Anil Kumar Gupta will attend the function. The best research papers will be awarded during the closing ceremony.

On global mgmt
On global mgmt

