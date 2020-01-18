Youth motivated, but are protesting out of frustration, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

By Express News Service

People in the country have heard spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar appealing for peace to protesters in the wake of mounting resistance to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). “Every citizen has all the right to demonstrate, but not to destroy property or indulge in violence” was his appeal. In an interview with TNIE’s Principal Correspondent Amiya Meethal, Ravi Shankar elaborates more on CAA and other topics.

Q: What is driving our protesting students across the nation?

Frustration towards the system and negativity are driving them. At the same time, they are motivated to do something for the country. So, the demonstration is a mix of both. In between, anti-social elements are taking advantage of the situation. They bring a bad name to the demonstration.

Q: The protesters say that the country’s constitutional values are being derailed.

Their perception is true for them. Either they can change it through dialogue or come up with a solution. Demonstrations should be objective and not emotional. People should not be swayed by rumours. The right information should be disseminated. The benefits of the Act should be explained. If there is a correction needed for a particular demand, a fair hearing should be given.

Q: What has the government got to do to resolve the issue once and for all?

The administration should pay heed to genuine grievances with patience and perseverance. At the same time, the demonstrators should also resort to peaceful methods. It is not one-sided. If the demonstrators fail to convince the administration, there are always the courts. We have a vibrant judicial system. Look at how Kerala had set an example by organising peaceful protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple. A review petition has been filed in the case.

Q: Does the government have to do more to assuage the concerns of the Muslim community?

In any reform, some people would be affected. They should have a place to air their grievances. Any national issue should be seen beyond politics. Educators, professors, and persons of integrity and calibre should come forward and educate people. Eliminate fear and concerns. If there are any unjust provisions in the Act, they should highlight these.

Q: You have overwhelmingly welcomed the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. Has the verdict pained the Muslim community?

It is not pain, they have understood the issue. I had met more than 1,200 Muslim institutions and 500 imams to resolve the Ayodhya issue. Muslims were very cordial.

They wanted a solution to this. Muslims had only one demand — that the disputed site should not be handed over to those who demolished the masjid. And the SC has ruled that the site should be given to a new trust. That honours the Muslim sentiments. There would be some vested interests on both sides who want to keep the issue alive.

Q: After Ayodhya, will there be similar whipping up of passion over Kashi Vishwanath temple and in Mathura?

Our judicial system is very strong. There is an Act in 1991 that stipulates that status quo should be maintained in all disputed religious places except Ayodhya. Nobody has challenged that Act so far.

Q: You have brought many armed rebels to the mainstream through talks. In Kerala, seven suspected Maoists were gunned down during the tenure of the present government. Whether it is in Colombia or in North East India or in Bihar, the armed rebels are the same. They are wounded people. They have wrong ideology in mind. We have to heal their wounds. We have managed to make 1,100 ultras lay down weapons in Bihar and Jharkhand alone.

Q: Has India’s image taken a beating during the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government?

India is moving in the right direction. A more vibrant India is here and Indians, wherever they live, are contributing to it in a big manner. It is true that women’s safety had gone down. But not to that extent as is being projected.