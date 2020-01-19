Father-son duo held for murder of tribal man

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The district Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a man and his son in connection with the mysterious death of a tribal man at Kenichara here. The arrested were identified as Thankappan of Venganikkum Thodiyil, Pathilpeedika, Kenichira and his son Suresh.

The mysterious death of Mani, 45, occurred in April, 2016. Body of the tribal man, an employee working at a plantation owned by the accused, was found inside their estate. The police had recovered a bottle of poison from the spot. But the postmortem examination revealed that the man died not due to consuming of poison. Initially, the case was probed by the local police based on a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased. But the investigation team failed to make any breakthrough in the case. Later, the Crime Branch took over the case last year.

The police said: “Mani had been working as a daily wager at the estate of Thankappan for years. The accused and his son murdered the man at his house following a verbal clash in connection with his wage. Later, the two dumped the body in their land after pouring poison in the mouth and face to make it look like a suicide”, said the police. The accused were charged under various Sections of the IPC.