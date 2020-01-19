Idukki: Son comes in search of woman abandoned in car

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A day after an elderly half-paralysed woman was found abandoned in a car by the Adimaly police here on Friday, her son Manjith, a native of Kallar in Nedumkandam, came in search of his ailing mother after coming to know about the incident from media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified search for Mathew, the woman’s second husband, who allegedly abandoned her in an Alto car near Adimaly town. The woman identified as Lailamani, 55, a Wayanad native, was found in the car in an exhausted state in Adimaly on Friday by a few autorickshaw drivers. The drivers told the police that the car had been parked on the roadside for the past two days. Following this, the Adimaly police reached the spot and found that the woman inside was half-paralysed. The police took her to the taluk hospital in Adimaly and later to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The police found the car’s key, the woman’s cloths and bank documents inside the vehicle. The woman was identified from these documents. By tracing the vehicle number, the police found that the woman’s husband is Mathew.Manjith had come to know about the news from his sister Manju, who stays in Thiruvananthapuram. Lailamani told the police that she and her husband were heading to their son’s house in Erattayar near Kattappana. After reaching Adimaly, her husband went out of the car and didn’t return, she had told the police.

Meanwhile, Manjith told police that Mathew is her second husband and he had abandoned her earlier in Kollam. It was her daughter who had taken her home at the time and given care. Later, Mathew who reached the place tendered an apology and took his wife with him. The couple bought land in Wayanad. The elderly couple had sold off their property one-and-a-half years ago and was living in a rented place. Lailamani became half-paralysed three years ago and has been under treatment. Mathew could not be traced and efforts are on to locate him. However Mathew’s mobile is in a switched-off state which is creating problems for the investigators.