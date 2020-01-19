Kerala governor demands explanation from state government on CAA petition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday sought an explanation from the Kerala government for challenging Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Supreme Court without his knowledge. The fresh salvo from Raj Bhavan came amidst the ongoing tussle between Governor and state government on CAA.

Khan had said that he would seek an explanation as the government went ahead with the petition without following the rules of business. He held Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for the lapse. "The state government is obliged to inform the governor on any decision pertaining to centre and the state." said the governor reading out the rules of business of the state government. He had reminded that the governor was the administrative head of the state.

However, the state government took a stand that it went as per the Constitution and there was no need to take the permission of the governor to approach the apex court against the Centre.

Law minister AK Balan on Saturday played down the incident and said that government would clear the governor's confusion after exploring its legal options.