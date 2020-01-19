Home States Kerala

Link our roots with evidence-based Indian thought: Puducherry Guv Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has  stressed the need to link our roots with evidence-based Indian thought.

Published: 19th January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

As part of introducing Indian ideas to delegates, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi sits in Padmasana during the valedictory function of the International Conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thoughts’ at IIM-K on Saturday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has stressed the need to link our roots with evidence-based Indian thought. She was speaking at the valedictory of the three-day international conclave on ‘Globalizing Indian Thought’ at Indian Institute of Management- Kozhikode (IIMK) on Saturday. 

“I rue the fact that it was Indian thoughts which I should have mastered back in my college. Unfortunately, we never had an option to learn the subject. Instead we learned English literature. I do hope there was an honours on Indian Thought in universities. The richness of Indian thought is unparalleled. We learned about Shakespeare, John Keats, Shelly, and many other writers from abroad, but  Indian thought was never taught to us,” Bedi said. “Be proud of our centuries-old civilisation. In this age of distraction, it all comes down to how we prioritise our choices,” she said.

Research papers presented
Over 100 research papers and posters were presented on collaborative existence between India and the world on the concluding day of the three-day international conclave. Renowned academician and activist Prof Anil Kumar Gupta also spoke on the last day of the conclave. He emphasised on paradoxical legacies of Indian thinking and how languages shape  thoughts and excellence. He asked the audience to give voice, visibility and velocity to create standards of excellence directly accessible to the masses.

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said: “What began as a question 25 years ago has become a national quest now with the institute’s endeavour to take our deep-rooted Indian approach to  solving national and international problem statements.”  “Strange things come to an end when things are familiar.”  “When will we go from margins to mainstream thinking,” he asked.Best research papers, posters

The best research papers titled, ‘Another Bollywood re-make? The emergence of New Sportainment category,’ by Subhadeep Datta, PhD Scholar, ESSEC Business School, France; ‘Yoga for Managerial Effectiveness-A Review of Various Interpretations of Yogah Karmasu Kaushalam,’ by Prof R Radhakrishna Pillai, Information Systems, IIM-K, and the best poster presentation titled, ‘Creation of Sustainable Model Village of Excellence via Entrepreneurial Innovation & Infrastructural Amelioration: Hiware Bazar,’ by Dr Vikas Peshave, Associate Professor & Dean, Quality & Research, Indian Institute of Cost and Management Studies & Research, Pune, were awarded during the closing ceremony. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran Bedi IIM Kozhikode
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp