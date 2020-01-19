Link our roots with evidence-based Indian thought: Puducherry Guv Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has stressed the need to link our roots with evidence-based Indian thought. She was speaking at the valedictory of the three-day international conclave on ‘Globalizing Indian Thought’ at Indian Institute of Management- Kozhikode (IIMK) on Saturday.

“I rue the fact that it was Indian thoughts which I should have mastered back in my college. Unfortunately, we never had an option to learn the subject. Instead we learned English literature. I do hope there was an honours on Indian Thought in universities. The richness of Indian thought is unparalleled. We learned about Shakespeare, John Keats, Shelly, and many other writers from abroad, but Indian thought was never taught to us,” Bedi said. “Be proud of our centuries-old civilisation. In this age of distraction, it all comes down to how we prioritise our choices,” she said.

Research papers presented

Over 100 research papers and posters were presented on collaborative existence between India and the world on the concluding day of the three-day international conclave. Renowned academician and activist Prof Anil Kumar Gupta also spoke on the last day of the conclave. He emphasised on paradoxical legacies of Indian thinking and how languages shape thoughts and excellence. He asked the audience to give voice, visibility and velocity to create standards of excellence directly accessible to the masses.

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said: “What began as a question 25 years ago has become a national quest now with the institute’s endeavour to take our deep-rooted Indian approach to solving national and international problem statements.” “Strange things come to an end when things are familiar.” “When will we go from margins to mainstream thinking,” he asked.Best research papers, posters

The best research papers titled, ‘Another Bollywood re-make? The emergence of New Sportainment category,’ by Subhadeep Datta, PhD Scholar, ESSEC Business School, France; ‘Yoga for Managerial Effectiveness-A Review of Various Interpretations of Yogah Karmasu Kaushalam,’ by Prof R Radhakrishna Pillai, Information Systems, IIM-K, and the best poster presentation titled, ‘Creation of Sustainable Model Village of Excellence via Entrepreneurial Innovation & Infrastructural Amelioration: Hiware Bazar,’ by Dr Vikas Peshave, Associate Professor & Dean, Quality & Research, Indian Institute of Cost and Management Studies & Research, Pune, were awarded during the closing ceremony.