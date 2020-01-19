Home States Kerala

Panel seeks justice for Alan Shuhaib, Thwaha Fasal

The Alan-Thwaha Human Rights Committee was constituted on Saturday to demand the immediate release of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal,

Published: 19th January 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 06:23 AM

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Saturday

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode (File photo| TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Alan-Thwaha Human Rights Committee was constituted on Saturday to demand the immediate release of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.Committee chairman B R P Bhaskar urged the immediate release of the duo, citing them as innocent. Social critic Dr P K Poker during the committee formation meeting said, “Misuse of laws will become easier and more common at a time when the Constitution itself is challenged. The only way to survive is to create popular resistance,” he opined. K Ajitha, social activist, has been selected as the president of the committee. Dr Azad delivered the introductory speech and N P Chekutty delivered the presentation. Other social activists and writers, including Unnithan, Maitreyan and M M Sachindran spoke.

