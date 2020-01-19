Panel seeks justice for Alan Shuhaib, Thwaha Fasal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Alan-Thwaha Human Rights Committee was constituted on Saturday to demand the immediate release of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.Committee chairman B R P Bhaskar urged the immediate release of the duo, citing them as innocent. Social critic Dr P K Poker during the committee formation meeting said, “Misuse of laws will become easier and more common at a time when the Constitution itself is challenged. The only way to survive is to create popular resistance,” he opined. K Ajitha, social activist, has been selected as the president of the committee. Dr Azad delivered the introductory speech and N P Chekutty delivered the presentation. Other social activists and writers, including Unnithan, Maitreyan and M M Sachindran spoke.