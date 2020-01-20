Home States Kerala

12th International Theatre Festival of Kerala to begin today

The 12th International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK), which will stage 19 plays on the theme ‘Imagined Communities, will begin on Monday.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  The 12th International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK), which will stage 19 plays on the theme ‘Imagined Communities, will begin on Monday. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan will inaugurate the festival at the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi (KSNA) compound. ITFoK is a much-awaited festival in Thrissur as theatre artists, critics and enthusiasts from across the world gather to share their thoughts and explore the trends in the field. 

The festival will open with a Brazilian play ‘Silver Epidemic’ at Actor Murali Open Theatre at 7pm. 
Directed by Georgette Fadel, ‘Silver Epidemic’ is considered a play full of images, with immense scope for acting. It narrates two different perspectives, the personal vision from the actors about the real characters they’ve met in their life and Medusa’s Myth, in which people are transformed into stone.
‘Told By the Wind’ from UK will also be performed at 8.30pm at Thoppil Bhasi Black Box. Directed by theatre scholar Philip Zarilli, ‘Told By the Wind’ is a new performance of movement and text that dances an inner landscape. 

Inspired by ‘theatre of quietude’ and String Theory, stories are evoked and told by embodied silences, splintered interactions, and slowed down motion.The inaugural ceremony will also witness the presentation of Ammannur Award to theatre critic Shantha Gokhal. There will be a ‘Saptha Maddala Kachery’ performance by Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan and team. Apart from the performances, ITFoK will have an array of seminars, meet the artists sessions and open forum. This year, ‘Performance Poetry’ will be a different experience for art lovers as noted Malayalam poems will be performed in a way appealing to all kinds of audience. 

“There’s been a general criticism about contemporary Malayalam poems that they lack the element of visual appeal. This thought of ‘Performance Poetry’ was inspired from those poems written by noted poets like Kunchan Nambiar,” said KSNA secretary R Radhakrishnan Nair.The 10-day-festival, which will stage seven international plays, six national plays and six Malayalam plays, will conclude on January 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Theatre Festival of Kerala
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp