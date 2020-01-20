Abolish governor’s post, says Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE CPM Central Committee on Sunday observed that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was taking an anti-state stand. While briefing media about the committee’s decisions, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury called for a discussion on abolishing the governor post.

“It’s a superfluous post, a remnant of the colonial era. States are not subjects of the Centre. There is no role for the governor since the Centre-state relations are well defined in the Constitution and other documents,” he said. Yechury said the committee did not discuss the issue in which two party members were arrested under the provisions of the UAPA for suspected Maoist links.