Home States Kerala

Abolish governor’s post, says Sitaram Yechury

THE CPM Central Committee on Sunday observed that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was taking an anti-state stand.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury greets followers as he arrives at Putharikandam maidan in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  THE CPM Central Committee on Sunday observed that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was taking an anti-state stand. While briefing media about the committee’s decisions, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury called for a discussion on abolishing the governor post.

ALSO READ | Governor not above elected government: Sitaram Yechury

“It’s a superfluous post, a remnant of the colonial era. States are not subjects of the Centre. There is no role for the governor since the Centre-state relations are well defined in the Constitution and other documents,” he said. Yechury said the committee did not discuss the issue in which two party members were arrested under the provisions of the UAPA for suspected Maoist links.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury CPM Governor Kerala governor
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp