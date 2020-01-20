Days after attending NPR meeting at Delhi, Kerala says won't cooperate with procedures

Home States Kerala

The government also decided to inform the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Union Home Ministry it was unable to cooperate with anything with regard to the updation of the NPR.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government in Kerala on Monday decided to inform the Centre that it would not cooperate with any official procedures regarding the updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

The decision in this regard was taken at a special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

On the other hand, Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Monday, a day after the latter sought a report from the Left government over moving the apex court against the Citizenship law without informing him.

The meeting is said to have lasted 20 minutes.

Tom Jose did not speak to the waiting media personnel.

The Chief Secretary is understood to have informed the Governor the government had not willfully violated any rules, sources said.

The Governor, who had sought a report from the Chief Secretary, had said that this should not be seen as a "personal fight".

"This is not personal fight. My only concern is that the constitution and the law must be upheld and the business of the government must be transacted in accordance with the law," he had said.

Days after passing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the state government had on January 13 approached the Supreme Court against the Citizenship law.

An upset khan had said it was "improper" and protocol and courtesy demanded he should have been informed by the government prior to moving the court.

