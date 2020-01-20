Home States Kerala

Garg pegs tax revenue shortfall at Rs 2.5 lakh cr

The government expects gross tax revenues of `24.59 lakh crore in the current fiscal. However, Garg feels corporate tax, excise duties and customs would witness negative growth in collections.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The government’s revenue projections may go for a toss as tax collections in the ongoing financial year (2019-20) are likely to miss estimates by a huge margin, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Sunday. According to Garg, this year’s tax mop-up could fall short of targets by a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh crore or 1.2% of the GDP.

The government expects gross tax revenues of Rs 24.59 lakh crore in the current fiscal. However, Garg feels corporate tax, excise duties and customs would witness negative growth in collections. Therefore, from a tax revenue perspective, FY20 is going to be a “dysfunctional year”, he said in his blog post, adding that it’s high time the dividend distribution tax was abolished.Garg, who took voluntary retirement after he was shunted from the finance ministry to a less glamorous role as power secretary in October last year, said this is the right time to unleash the much-needed reforms in the taxation structure as the underlying tax revenue situation continues to be grim. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhash Chandra Garg Kerala government tax collection Kerala tax
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp