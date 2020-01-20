How much do you know about Kerala's birds?

By Express News Service

Kerala is home to over 526 species of birds among the 1,333 found in the country. Though climate change and loss of habitat are pushing many birds towards extinction, wetlands in the state are haven for many species with 20% of birds depending on them. Express presents a bird’s eye view of the state’s avian fauna.

Kumarakom (Vembanad Bird Sanctuary)

Located at Kumarakom in Kottayam, the sanctuary is spread over 14 acres on the southern bank of Kavanar river. It is a favourite haunt of migratory birds. It was developed in a rubber plantation as a bird sanctuary by Englishman George Alfred Baker. The sanctuary was formerly known as Baker’s Estate.

Thattekkad (Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary)

In 1983, an area of 25.16 sq km at Thattekkad was notified as Kerala’s first tropical bird sanctuary. Located about 12 km from Kothamangalam in Ernakulam, the sanctuary lies between the tributaries of Periyar. It has a rich and varied birdlife. Several species of birds, both forest birds as well as water birds, visit the sanctuary.

Mangalavanam

An ecologically sensitive area located in the heart of Kochi city, the sanctuary is spread over an area of 2.74 hectares. It is a nesting ground for a large variety of migratory birds. It is primarily a bird refuge.

Kadalundi

Located in Malappuram district, it is spread over a cluster of islands where the Kadalundipuzha flows into the Arabian sea. Area of the sanctuary is 2 sq km and is located 19km from Kozhikode. Over a 100 species of native birds have been recorded in the sanctuary along with 60 species of migratory birds.

Pathiramanal

Pathiramanal (midnight sands) is a small island in the backwaters of Alappuzha, surrounded by Vembanad lake. Around 90 local species and 50 migratory birds are found. October to May is the ideal time to visit.

Birds as bio-indicator of eco changes

Birds are considered bio-indicators of environmental changes. Kerala is witnessing an increase in the distribution of the Indian Peafowl. The predicted potential distribution shows a significant future increase. The increase possibly indicates the worsening dry weather conditions in the state.

Spot-billed pelicans

An endangered species, spot-billed pelicans reach Kerala only during the winter season to nest in Kumarakom. Known as ‘Pullichundan Kothumbannam’ in Malayalam. It has only been three years since they began migrating to Kerala.

Lesser whistling duck

The lesser whistling duck or lesser whistling teal, is a type of whistling duck which can breed in the Indian subcontinent and south Asian countries. They are found in flocks around lakes and wet paddy fields in the state

Garganeys

The birds that usually reach the Kole wetlands at Puzhakkal in Thrissur breed in Europe and western Asia. Strictly a migratory species, with the entire population moving to southern Africa, India, Bangladesh and Australasia in large flocks in winter.

Black-tailed godwit

Breeds in grassy wetlands, and found year-round in fresh and brackish marshes, and on adjacent tidal flats. Feeds mainly by wading in deep water, probing with its long bill. Seen in Kadalundy.

Greater Flamingos

Largely found in Africa, Asia and Southern Europe, they could be spotted at Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary, near Kothamangalam; parts of Kannur; Kozhikode beach as well as in a few areas of Thrissur and Alappuzha.

Gulls

Siberia and Mediterranean regions are homes to gulls. They prefer warmer waters to rest since they come from chillingly cold regions. They could be seen in Chavakkad in Thrissur and Puthuvype

in Ernakulam.

● Lesser Florican

● Great Hornbill

● Yellow-breasted bunting

● Nilgiri wood pigeon

● Broadtailed grass warbler

● Nilgiri fly-catcher

● Malabar parakeet

● Malabar grey hornbill

● Nilgiri wood pigeon

● Nilgiri pipit

● Grey-headed bulbul

● Whitebellied blue flycatcher

● Broadtailed grassbird

Also known as greynecked crow, it is a common bird with regional variations

Frequents paddy fields along the backwaters and cultivated lands

Exclusively fish-eaters, they are found on tree stumps in lakes and rivers

Malabar crimson throated barbetEastern grey heron Indian little green bittern

(Found in wetland)