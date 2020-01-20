Home States Kerala

Now, CPM to embark on door-to-door campaign against NPR, NRC

The central committee observed that the NPR and NRC would affect millions of poor people, including tribals, dalits, homeless and Muslims.

Published: 20th January 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury greets followers as he arrives at Putharikandam maidan in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPM will conduct door-to-door campaign against the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury announced while briefing the media on the decisions of the party’s three-day central committee meeting which concluded here on Sunday. He said CPM would ask people not to answer NPR questions during the government’s enumeration, but answer the Census questions. 

The central committee observed that the NPR and NRC would affect millions of poor people, including tribals, dalits, homeless and Muslims. Many of these sections will find it impossible to produce documents to have their name entered in NRC. The house-to-house campaign will conclude on March 23. Yechury said the NRC is based on the brazen anti-Muslim agenda of the Centre. The central committee demanded that the Centre withdraw the direction to state governments to construct detention centres, existing centres in Assam be dismantled and called upon the state governments to not construct such centres. 

The committee flayed the statement by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on de-radicalisation camps. “He said such camps for Muslim youths and children were already functioning. This is shocking. We ask the government to state whether it’s true,” said Yechury.The committee also demanded the restoration of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to honour the assurance made to the people there at the time of accession. It also urged to lift the curbs on communication and transport, release all political detainees and UTs be compensated for the huge economic loss.

‘Modi, Shah must drop CAA, NRC to defuse protests’ Kozhikode: The only way to defuse the protests happening in the country is to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to drop the idea of NRC and CAA, opined Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. He was speaking on the concluding day of the fifth edition of KLF in Kozhikode beach on Sunday. Modi still thinks the minorities are guests of the country, which is ruled by Hindutva ideology, he said. “When (US President Donald) Trump said ‘We Will Make America Great Again’, he was also silently whispering, ‘Make America White Again’. The same is happening in our country, where Modi is trying to clear out the minorities.”

