Presidents of 10 Kerala BJP district units announced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state committee announced the list of presidents for 10 district units on Sunday. V V Rajesh will be the new district president of Thiruvananthapuram, B B Gopakumar of Kollam, N V Gopakumar of Alappuzha, Asokan Kulanada of Pathanamthitta, K S Aji of Idukki, K Anish of Thrissur, Ravi Thelath of Malappuram, V K Sajeevan of Kozhikode, E Krishnadas of Palakkad and Saji Shankar of Wayanad. Asokan and Krishnadas are already the district presidents of their respective districts.The state committee is yet to take a decision on Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod. Sources said the decision will only be taken after electing the state president this week.