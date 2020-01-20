Home States Kerala

Presidents of 10 Kerala BJP district units announced

BJP state committee announced the list of presidents for 10 district units on Sunday. V V Rajesh will be the new district president of Thiruvananthapuram,

BJP flag

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  BJP state committee announced the list of presidents for 10 district units on Sunday. V V Rajesh will be the new district president of Thiruvananthapuram, B B Gopakumar of Kollam, N V Gopakumar of Alappuzha, Asokan Kulanada of Pathanamthitta, K S Aji of Idukki, K Anish of Thrissur, Ravi Thelath of Malappuram, V K Sajeevan of Kozhikode, E Krishnadas of Palakkad and Saji Shankar of Wayanad. Asokan and Krishnadas are already the district presidents of their respective districts.The state committee is yet to take a decision on Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod. Sources said the decision will only be taken after electing the state president this week.

