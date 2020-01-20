PV Anwar seeks action against Malappuram Collector

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur MLA PV Anwar has given notice to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan against Malappuram district Collector Jafer Malik seeking action against the latter for not informing him about the details of the flood relief programmes in his constituency.

In the notice, the MLA mentioned that the collector degraded him through some statements related to Rebuild Nilambur, an initiative to collect funds to help the flood and landslide survivors in the constituency, publicised through a Facebook page and the print and visual media. Meanwhile, many people including activists in the district have come up in support of the district collector.

Earlier, Adivasi Aikya Vedi members slammed Anvar for unnecessarily intervening in the flood relief programmes for tribal people in the district.The members said the MLA creates issues to get political mileage through the flood relief programmes.