Home States Kerala

After outrage, IRCTC to reinstate Kerala food items as per 'local taste and regional preferences'

Hibi Eden, MP, had written a letter to the Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and also telephoned MP Mall, the chairman and managing director of IRCTC, to express the protest of Kerala.

Published: 21st January 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala snacks neyyappam and banana fry (Twitter photos)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday said that it would reinstate all the earlier food items from Kerala on its menu, two days after its decision to exclude popular Malayali food items triggered widespread protests, especially in the social media.

IRCTC, in a tweet, said due to the demand from passengers and representations received, it has fully authorized its local offices in zones and regions to bring more items as per the "local taste and regional preferences within one week" as snack meals. 

IRCTC has also informed that all the food items served earlier will be restored.

Kerala banana fry

Earlier on Monday, Hibi Eden, MP, had written a letter to the Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and also telephoned MP Mall, the chairman and managing director of IRCTC, to express the protest of the people from Kerala. 

"I was assured that all the concerns will be addressed within a week," said Eden. 

According to him, the pricing of the items is also absurd. 

"It is totally uneconomical. The meals come in a combo. For example, if a passenger orders idli, they will also be paying the price for the vadas that's hoisted upon them whether they like it or not," he said. 

He said, "The entire issue arose because, for Indian Railways, South India is limited to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Telangana. For them, Kerala doesn't seem to exist." Their negligent attitude can be seen in all their activities, the latest being the prime one.

The IRCTC order had removed breakfast items like appam. egg curry, porotta, dosa, chappathi, steam cake (puttu) along with snack items like banana fry (pazham pori), baji, ilayada, kozhukatta, unniyappam, neyyappam and sukhiyan. 

Soft drinks like lemon juice were also excluded. Changes in combo packages too raised the hackles of the passengers in Kerala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCTC Indian Railways hibi eden pazham pori ilayada porotta Dosa
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp