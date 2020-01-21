Home States Kerala

Decline permits to vehicles violating rules: HC

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the transport commissioner not to allow stage carriages, including vehicles older than 20 years,

Published: 21st January 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 05:58 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the transport commissioner not to allow stage carriages, including vehicles older than 20 years,  which are yet to be installed with lighting, light-signalling devices and retroreflectors, in any public place. 

“Before issuing any regular or temporary permit, the officers concerned in the Motor Vehicles Department shall ensure the roadworthiness of the vehicle presented by the permit holder,” the High Court held.
Justice Anil K Narendran issued the order on petitions challenging the provisions in the Kerala Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2019 which state that a stage carriage older than 20 years from the date of its registration should not be run as ordinary or city service.

The court noted that as per rules the intention to stop the vehicle shall be indicated by two red-coloured electrical stop lamps, fitted one each on the left-hand and right-hand side at the rear. The stop lamps should light up on activating the brake system. The court also said a vehicle which is likely to endanger the safety of other road users, shall not be issued fitness certificate.  The amicus curiae appointed by the court also submitted several photographs of stage carriages which have not installed light-signalling devices and also retro-reflectors.

The court said the authorities should take action against drivers of these vehicles who violate road safety rules and they should be disqualified from holding driving licence for a period of three months. 

