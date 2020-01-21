Home States Kerala

Kerala rail passengers irked by replacement of 'porotta' with 'pav bhaji' at major stations

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rail passenger forums in the state are up in arms after Railway Board and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) issued an order to replace the very Malayali porotta with very North Indian pav bhaji in Railways Vegetarian Refreshment Rooms (VRR) at major railways stations.

The latest culinary muddling, which many interpret as an imposition of North Indian food, saw Malayali dishes and snacks being discontinued from the menu and replaced with non-Kerala dishes.

No longer will VRRs serve pazhampori, elaada, kozhukkatta, unniappam, neyyappam, puttu, appam, iddiyappam, dosa, porotta and chapati. They will now be replaced with samosa, kachori, aloo bonda, mix veg pakoda and stuffed bread pakoda, among others. The only snack items retained from the old menu are medu vada (or uzhunnu vada) and masala vada.

A forum has even decided to boycott the VRRs to protest against the Board's unilateral decision to remove the Malayali items from the menu.

"We are totally against the removal of local dishes and snacks from VRRs menu. Railways have imposed a different set of food items on Malayalis. We will soon run a campaign among the passengers to protest against the Railway Board's decision," said Liyons J, secretary of Friends On Rails, a collective of rail passengers in the state.

All Kerala Railway Users Association president Paul K J Manvettam said they are against the Board's decision to change the menu at VRRs. "It's unfair to remove food items which Malayali passengers like. We will take up the matter with the railway ministry," he said.

Railway officers said the prices of the food items have also been hiked and new rules make it mandatory for the VRRs to serve meals only as a parcel. "We have been directed to serve meals only as a parcel. This will generate a lot of plastic waste," said staff at VRR in South Railway Station.

The new menu also mandates a serving of foods in the combo. Hence customers will not be able to buy single idli or a dosa. "If a person wants to buy extra idli, he or she will have to order a combo meal that comes with two idlis and a vada," the person said.

The new menu has South Indian dishes like masala dosa, curd rice and sambhar rice in the snack meal category, while new items like rajma chawal, chole bhature, pav bhaji, khichdi and kulccha have been included.

