‘No written rule mandates state should inform Guv before invoking Article 131’

THRISSUR: There’s no written rule that mandates the state government should inform the governor before invoking the Article 131 of the Constitution to file a suit against CAA in the Supreme Court, said Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan here on Monday.

He was in Thrissur to inaugurate the Sahitya Akademi Award distribution. Talking to reporters, Balan denied allegations that the state government is at loggerheads with the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

“The question of informing the Governor does not arise as neither the Constitution nor the Rule of Business mandates the state government (to do so). The Governor had raised the issue pointing out that the state government should talk to the Governor in case of disputes with the central government. But, here the state government does not have any dispute with the central government. Our point is that the amendments to the Citizenship Act is unconstitutional,” he said.

Balan said the state government invoked Article 131 only because the amended legislation violated the fundamental rights ensured by the Constitution. “The latest amendment breaks the fundamental nature of the Constitution and there is no other way to move against it (but to file a case in SC). Now let the court decide. If the Apex Court says the state government should have consulted with the Governor, then the government will accept that too,” he added.

