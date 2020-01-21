Home States Kerala

‘No written rule mandates state should inform Guv before invoking Article 131’

He was in Thrissur to inaugurate the Sahitya Akademi Award distribution. Talking to reporters, Balan denied allegations that the state government is at loggerheads with the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Published: 21st January 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: There’s no written rule that mandates the state government should inform the governor before invoking the Article 131 of the Constitution to file a suit against CAA in the Supreme Court, said Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan here on Monday.

He was in Thrissur to inaugurate the Sahitya Akademi Award distribution. Talking to reporters, Balan denied allegations that the state government is at loggerheads with the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

“The question of informing the Governor does not arise as neither the Constitution nor the Rule of Business mandates the state government (to do so). The Governor had raised the issue pointing out that the state government should talk to the Governor in case of disputes with the central government. But, here the state government does not have any dispute with the central government. Our point is that the amendments to the Citizenship Act is unconstitutional,” he said.

Balan said the state government invoked Article 131 only because the amended legislation violated the fundamental rights ensured by the Constitution. “The latest amendment breaks the fundamental nature of the Constitution and there is no other way to move against it (but to file a case in SC). Now let the court decide. If the Apex Court says the state government should have consulted with the Governor, then the government will accept that too,” he added.

Not at loggerheads   Balan denied allegations that the state government is at loggerheads with the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AK Balan CAA Arif Mohammad Khan Kerala
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp