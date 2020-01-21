Home States Kerala

Section of truckers to stay away from strike at ICTT

The proposed indefinite strike by the coordination committee of trade unions (TU) at the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadam,

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposed indefinite strike by the coordination committee of trade unions (TU) at the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadam, from Tuesday midnight may not be a smooth affair with the Cochin Brokers Transport Association (CBTA), which operates over 500 trucks, on Monday saying that it will not participate in the strike.

The trade unions had announced the strike last week to protest the re-launch of the drive-through scanning system at ICTT after withdrawing the pool system for scanning containers, saying the drive-through system posed health hazard to truck drivers.CBTA has decided to operate all its trucks, defying the strike, saying trade unions are taking the operators for a ride. “The tests conducted by Ernakulam district medical office (health) and Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) have found that there’s no radiation from the scanner,” said Alan Jose, president of Cochin Custom Brokers Association, parent body of CBTA. He added that the trade unions are proceeding with the strike to fleece the operators. “They want money at any cost. This is not acceptable,” he said.

All the eight major ports in the country and 20 inland container depots have installed the scanner and there are no complaints of any health hazards there, said Jose. 

AERB verified
A copy of the AERB note, accessed by TNIE, stated, “AERB has issued a license for operation of cargo scanning facility at ICTT, Vallarpadam, from radiological safety point of view after ensuring availability of adequate radiological safety point of view....”  As per the note, before issuing the license, a regulatory inspection of the facility was carried out by AERB and it was ensured the system has adequate safety measures and radiation levels were well within the prescribed limit for general public. The minutes of the meeting held at Ernakulam Regional Joint Labour Commissioner’s office on January 4, clearly mentions the pool system will cease to exist after January 20.

