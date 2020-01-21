Home States Kerala

Subash Vasu thrown out of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) state secretary Subash Vasu was on Monday removed from the primary membership of the party.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) state secretary Subash Vasu was on Monday removed from the primary membership of the party. This was announced by  BDJS chief Thushar Vellapally following a meeting of the party state council at Cherthala here.

“The party had served notice on Vasu seeking clarifications on the utilisation of SNDP Yogam funds. But he failed to do so. He had also availed a `5 crore loan after forging the signature of Thushar. Besides, he had committed financial irregularities in the name of microfinance project of the SNDP.  The party will send a communique to the Centre for removing Vasu as  Spices Board chairman,” Thushar said. According to him, “former state police chief T P Sen Kumar had levelled an allegation against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan. If Vellapally is guilty of financial fraud, what prevented Senkumar from probing the matter when he was the police chief”? Vasu was earlier removed from the post of the SNDP Yogam Mavelikkara union and sacked from the union committee following charges of financial irregularities. 

