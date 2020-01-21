Youth held for raping differently-abled woman in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a differently-abled woman on January 17. Ashik Soloman, 26, of Ayanikad, Payyoli, was nabbed by a special squad led by North Assistant Commissioner K Ashraf and Kozhikode Medical College Inspector Moosa Vallikadan from Kozhikode beach on Monday.

According to police, the accused, who works with an online food delivery app, offered the woman waiting at Kozhikode Medical College bus stop a lift to her house at 8 pm. He then roamed around the city with her on his bike till he found a secluded building at Thondayad. He took her there and raped her.

Finding the woman in an abandoned condition, people informed police, who swiftly checked the CCTV visuals in and around the city to find the culprit. Around 50 CCTV visuals were examined and based on the hint, police found the food delivery company. They also examined the list of frequent offenders and found that the accused was once booked in a ganja case registered in Vadakara. The cyber cell also helped nab the accused.