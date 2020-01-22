Eight child labourers rescued in Thodupuzha

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The child welfare committee officials in Idukki rescued eight child labourers working in a private arecanut processing unit in Vannappuram near Thodupuzha here on Tuesday. The officials reached the spot based on a tipoff.

The officials found as many as 45 children, from infants to 18-year-olds, inside the processing unit. Of these, eight were labourers. Their hands were stained with arecanut stains, believed to be caused when areca nuts are chopped manually. The CWC officials instructed Kaliyar police to charge the unit owner as per the Child Labour(Prohibition and Regulation) Act. The remaining are children of the employees at the unit. The CWC also directed the panchayat to take steps to provide Aadhar cards for the children and the health department to organise a medical camp at the labour camp.

It asked the education department to take steps to ensure the children complete their education. District child protection unit protection officer Jomat George, outreach worker Althaf Aboobacker, Saranabalyam rescue officer Kiran K Poulose, Councillor Amalu Mathew, social worker Edna Jose and LPO Sreejani were part of the team.