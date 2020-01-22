Kerala government at war with  Centre over census, says BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has paved way for an open war with the Centre by urging the people not to respond to certain questions during the collection of census data, said BJP spokesperson M S Kumar on Tuesday.

“Census enumeration is not a political exercise. Data collected during the census is used for various development and welfare programmes. Asking people not to cooperate with it amounts to exhorting people to break the law and is also a violation of the Constitution,” said Kumar.

The BJP leader said refusing to give information or providing wrong information during census enumeration is a criminal offence. He wondered why people should be wary of giving details about their parents. Not providing proper information will also deny people of the state their due share in development, he added.Kumar said an open confrontation with the Centre on the census issue would have far-reaching consequences and the state government will be held squarely responsible for it. “Political differences are an essential part of democracy. But the government should not enact a political drama by keeping over three crore people of the state hostage,” said Kumar. He also said O Rajagopal’s appeal to both the governor and chief minister to exercise restraint over the issue was his personal opinion.