Home States Kerala

Kerala government at war with  Centre over census, says BJP

“Census enumeration is not a political exercise. Data collected during the census is used for various development and welfare programmes.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

NPR, census

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has paved way for an open war with the Centre by urging the people not to respond to certain questions during the collection of census data, said BJP spokesperson M S Kumar on Tuesday.

“Census enumeration is not a political exercise. Data collected during the census is used for various development and welfare programmes. Asking people not to cooperate with it amounts to exhorting people to break the law and is also a violation of the Constitution,” said Kumar. 

The BJP leader said refusing to give information or providing wrong information during census enumeration is a criminal offence. He wondered why people should be wary of giving details about their parents. Not providing proper information will also deny people of the state their due share in development, he added.Kumar said an open confrontation with the Centre on the census issue would have far-reaching consequences and the state government will be held squarely responsible for it. “Political differences are an essential part of democracy. But the government should not enact a political drama by keeping over three crore people of the state hostage,” said Kumar. He also said O Rajagopal’s appeal to both the governor and chief minister to exercise restraint over the issue was his personal opinion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
census BJP Kerala government
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp