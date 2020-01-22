KIIFB to introduce whistle-blower policy soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) governing body is planning to introduce a whistle-blower policy aimed at ensuring increased transparency in its functioning.

Under this, the identity of those levelling complaints and allegations against KIIFB, a government institution to mobilise funds for infrastructure development, will be protected. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the board has decided to appoint independent director Salim Gangadharan as KIIFB ombudsman. The measures came in the wake of reluctance from the government to allow a full audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The KIIFB governing body and executive committee that met on Monday and Tuesday which gave the nod for this also approved 96 projects worth `4,014 crore for the development of roads, schools and railway overbridges (RoB). The funds will be utilised for building 24 roads, 56 schools, seven RoBs, one flyover, one fishing harbour, 19 colleges and two tourism projects. Public Works Department got the maximum allocation of `2, 989.56 crore. “The total funds allocated by KIIFB have touched `53,678 crore. It includes funds for acquiring land for industrial park and National Highway development,” said Thomas Isaac.