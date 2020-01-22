Home States Kerala

NIA gets Alan Shuhaib, Thwaha Fasal in custody for six days

The court ordered to produce Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who are currently lodged at the High-Security Prison in Thrissur, before the court on Wednesday at 11am.

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court here on Tuesday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) six-day custody of two youths from Kozhikode who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) last year for allegedly having links with a Maoist outfit.

The court ordered to produce Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who are currently lodged at the High-Security Prison in Thrissur, before the court on Wednesday at 11am. The NIA had sought seven-day custody of the duo for interrogation and further investigation. Though the defence counsel objected, claiming that the Kozhikode police had interrogated them in custody in November last year, the court found enough merit to send the duo to the NIA’s custody. The court said certain literature/booklets aimed at professing the ideology of CPI (Maoist) were seized from the accused’s possession.

“The seized items are not ordinary reading material. From the description of the documents, booklets, pamphlets and leaflets, some investigation is required to ascertain how the accused came to possess them,” said the court.As for the seizure of two banners of CPI (Maoist) from the duo’s possession, the court observed there was no evidence at present to show they used the items for any purpose. “However, the fact remains that such material was seized either from them or from their houses,” said the court.

When the houses of the accused were searched, some materials connecting them with Maoist activities were recovered. “The materials collectively indicate that the accused persons could be close associates of the banned organisation,” the court observed.Alan and Thwaha were taken into custody on November 1 last year from Peruman Perummal area in Kozhikode.

