Home States Kerala

Ninth accused to plead guilty in bus torching case

According to sources, Anoop had filed a petition pleading guilty in the case at the NIA Court a few weeks ago. The admission of guilt will give an upper hand to NIA during the trial in proving the cas

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even before the commencement of the trial in the 2005 sensational Kalamassery bus torching case, one of the accused is likely to plead guilty before the NIA Court in Kochi. K A Anoop, 38, a native of Vedimara, is likely to admit to charges against him in the case.

According to sources, Anoop had filed a petition pleading guilty in the case at the NIA Court a few weeks ago. The admission of guilt will give an upper hand to NIA during the trial in proving the case. “Ninth accused Anoop, who has been behind bars for nearly four years, had approached the court pleading guilty in the case. However, the petition was returned due to some technical errors in it. He has been asked to file a fresh petition in this regard,” sources said.

People associated with Anoop said that charges against him can attract imprisonment up to five years and he has been behind bars for nearly four years now. As most of the accused are undergoing trial in Bengaluru blast case, it may take more time to start the trial in the bus torching case. More time will be required for the completion of the trial even if it starts this year.

After Anoop pleads guilty, the court will record it and convict him thereon based on charges against him under Section 229 of CrPC. It was in April 2016 that Anoop was arrested on his return from Abu Dhabi, where he was staying after the Kalamassery incident. Though he filed multiple bail petitions, they were rejected. Anoop was riding one of the three bikes in which people involved escaped the scene. 
On September 9, 2005, a TNSTC bus was burnt in retaliation to PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani’s prolonged 

detention in the Coimbatore blast case. A six-member group led by Thadiyantavida Nazeer, accused in multiple terrorism cases, boarded the TNSTC bus from KSRTC Ernakulam bus station. When the bus reached near the Kalamassery municipal office, one of the accused pointed a gun and asked the driver to divert the bus towards Popemala, a lonely place in Kalamassery. When the bus reached the place, they asked the passengers to get down and set the bus on fire. Sufia, wife of  Abdul Nazar Madani, is the 10th accused in the case. One of the accused Shafeeq had turned approver in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp