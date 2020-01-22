Ninth accused to plead guilty in bus torching case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even before the commencement of the trial in the 2005 sensational Kalamassery bus torching case, one of the accused is likely to plead guilty before the NIA Court in Kochi. K A Anoop, 38, a native of Vedimara, is likely to admit to charges against him in the case.

According to sources, Anoop had filed a petition pleading guilty in the case at the NIA Court a few weeks ago. The admission of guilt will give an upper hand to NIA during the trial in proving the case. “Ninth accused Anoop, who has been behind bars for nearly four years, had approached the court pleading guilty in the case. However, the petition was returned due to some technical errors in it. He has been asked to file a fresh petition in this regard,” sources said.

People associated with Anoop said that charges against him can attract imprisonment up to five years and he has been behind bars for nearly four years now. As most of the accused are undergoing trial in Bengaluru blast case, it may take more time to start the trial in the bus torching case. More time will be required for the completion of the trial even if it starts this year.

After Anoop pleads guilty, the court will record it and convict him thereon based on charges against him under Section 229 of CrPC. It was in April 2016 that Anoop was arrested on his return from Abu Dhabi, where he was staying after the Kalamassery incident. Though he filed multiple bail petitions, they were rejected. Anoop was riding one of the three bikes in which people involved escaped the scene.

On September 9, 2005, a TNSTC bus was burnt in retaliation to PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani’s prolonged

detention in the Coimbatore blast case. A six-member group led by Thadiyantavida Nazeer, accused in multiple terrorism cases, boarded the TNSTC bus from KSRTC Ernakulam bus station. When the bus reached near the Kalamassery municipal office, one of the accused pointed a gun and asked the driver to divert the bus towards Popemala, a lonely place in Kalamassery. When the bus reached the place, they asked the passengers to get down and set the bus on fire. Sufia, wife of Abdul Nazar Madani, is the 10th accused in the case. One of the accused Shafeeq had turned approver in the case.