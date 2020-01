By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally at Kalpetta in Waynad on January 30, party sources said.

The Wayanad MP is expected to be on a one-day visit to the state. Gandhi's programme would be finalised by tonight, the sources said.

